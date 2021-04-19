Philippines eyes COVID-19 vaccination of frontline workers in mid-May, June

MANILA - The Philippines' COVID-19 vaccination of frontline workers might begin mid-May or June, an official said Monday.
The Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 last week approved those included in the A4 priority group, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.
Government continues to inoculate A1 to A3 groups or health workers, senior citizens and persons with comorbidities, he added.
"Around end of May to maybe June kasi that’s the time na marami rin tayong makukuhang bakuna," Nograles told ANC's Headstart. "Probably mid-May to June pwede na po (ang A4)."
(Around end of May to maybe June because that’s the time we will receive more vaccines...Probably mid-May to June we can begin inoculating the A4 group.)
The A4 group includes:
- Commuter transport (land, air, and sea), including logistics
- Public and private, wet and dry market vendors
- Frontline workers in groceries, supermarkets, delivery services
- Workers in manufacturing for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical products
- Frontline workers in food retail, including food service delivery
- Frontline workers in private and government financial services
- Frontline workers in hotels and accommodation establishments
- Priests, rabbis, imams, and other religious leaders
- Security guards/personnel assigned in offices, agencies, and organizations identified in the list of priority industries/sectors
- Frontline workers in private and government news media
- Customer-facing personnel of telecoms, cable and internet service providers, electricity distribution and water distribution utilities
- Frontline personnel in basic education and higher education institutions and agencies
- Overseas Filipino workers, including those scheduled for deployment within 2 months
- Frontline workers in law/justice, security, and social protection sectors
- Frontline government workers engaged in the operations of government transport system, quarantine inspection; worker safety inspection and other COVID-19 response activities
- Frontline government workers in charge of tax collection, assessment of businesses for incentives, election, national ID, data collection personnel
- Diplomatic community and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) personnel in consular operations
- Department of Public Works and Highways personnel in charge of monitoring government infrastructure projects
The Philippines, which began its COVID-19 immunization campaign last month, has administered 1.25 million doses of vaccines as of April 13.
