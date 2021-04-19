Philippines eyes COVID-19 vaccination of frontline workers in mid-May, June

App based ride-hailing as well as app based food delivery motorbike services in Bgy. Batasan in Quezon City on July 23, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines' COVID-19 vaccination of frontline workers might begin mid-May or June, an official said Monday.

The Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 last week approved those included in the A4 priority group, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

Government continues to inoculate A1 to A3 groups or health workers, senior citizens and persons with comorbidities, he added.

"Around end of May to maybe June kasi that’s the time na marami rin tayong makukuhang bakuna," Nograles told ANC's Headstart. "Probably mid-May to June pwede na po (ang A4)."

(Around end of May to maybe June because that’s the time we will receive more vaccines...Probably mid-May to June we can begin inoculating the A4 group.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

The A4 group includes:

Commuter transport (land, air, and sea), including logistics

Public and private, wet and dry market vendors

Frontline workers in groceries, supermarkets, delivery services

Workers in manufacturing for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical products

Frontline workers in food retail, including food service delivery

Frontline workers in private and government financial services

Frontline workers in hotels and accommodation establishments

Priests, rabbis, imams, and other religious leaders

Security guards/personnel assigned in offices, agencies, and organizations identified in the list of priority industries/sectors

Frontline workers in private and government news media

Customer-facing personnel of telecoms, cable and internet service providers, electricity distribution and water distribution utilities

Frontline personnel in basic education and higher education institutions and agencies

Overseas Filipino workers, including those scheduled for deployment within 2 months

Frontline workers in law/justice, security, and social protection sectors

Frontline government workers engaged in the operations of government transport system, quarantine inspection; worker safety inspection and other COVID-19 response activities

Frontline government workers in charge of tax collection, assessment of businesses for incentives, election, national ID, data collection personnel

Diplomatic community and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) personnel in consular operations

Department of Public Works and Highways personnel in charge of monitoring government infrastructure projects

The Philippines, which began its COVID-19 immunization campaign last month, has administered 1.25 million doses of vaccines as of April 13.