Former DFA Secretary Albert del Rosario answers questions from the media as he arrived at the NAIA Terminal 3 on June 21, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday condoled with the family of the late Ambassador Albert Del Rosario, and described him as an official known for his patriotism and integrity.

Del Rosario, 83, led the arbitration case against China on the West Philippine Sea. His death was confirmed by government earlier in the day.

"I join the entire nation in mourning the passing of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario, an honorable diplomat and an esteemed public servant," Marcos said in a statement released by Malacañang.

"I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Secretary del Rosario, who was known for his patriotism and integrity," he added.

The President also thanked the late diplomat for his "deep commitment" in pushing for the country's interest and his "unwavering devotion to our shared values."

Last year, Del Rosario thanked then-President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his stance in the West Philippine Sea and supporting the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

During his stint as DFA chief, he led the Philippines' legal battle before the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands over territorial disputes with China on the West Philippine Sea.

The United Nations-backed court ruled in favor of the Philippines in 2016.

