MANILA — Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario, who led the arbitration case against China on the West Philippine Sea, has passed away, government confirmed on Tuesday. He was 83.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of Secretary Albert F. Del Rosario. He was a consummate diplomat and an inspiring leader who led the DFA with integrity and unwavering commitment to public service," DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo said in a tweet.

"You will be missed, Mr. Secretary," he added.

Del Rosario served as the country's top diplomat from 2011 to 2016, under the administration of the late President Benigno Aquino III.

During his stint as DFA chief, he led the Philippines' legal battle before the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands over territorial disputes with China on the West Philippine Sea. The United Nations-backed court ruled in favor of the Philippines in 2016.

Shortly before Aquino's term ended, del Rosario resigned from his post, citing health reasons.

He had also served as the Philippine Ambassador to the United States from 2001 to 2006 under the Arroyo administration.

After his stint at the DFA, he was known as a critic of former President Rodrigo Duterte's foreign policy. Duterte in 2021 accused Del Rosario of treason and even questioned his nationality.

In 2022, Del Rosario thanked then-President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his stance in the West Philippine Sea and supporting the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

A graduate of New York University, del Rosario was a recipient of several accolades. Last November, the Japanese government awarded him with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, one of Japan's highest civilian honors.

No details on his death were provided yet, as well as possible funeral arrangements.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

