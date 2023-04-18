Marcos invited to visit Czech Republic in 2024

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the groundbreaking ceremony of the ‘Disiplina Village Arkong Bato’ housing project in Valenzuela City on March 27, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Czech Republic has invited Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to visit the landlocked European country next year, Czech Ambassador to the Philippines Jana Sediva said on Tuesday.

“They discussed that your President might travel to Czech Republic as we hope already next year,” she told reporters after the departure of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who was in Manila for a 3-day official visit.

“We hope the trip will be realized soon because we have so much to share, to offer,” she said.

Czech Republic has its own Indo-Pacific strategy and hope to forge closer bilateral ties with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries, Sediva said.

“We are a relatively small country in the middle of Europe, 10,000 kilometers far, but the Philippines and our like-minded friends in this region are very important for us,” she said.

“We know what is happening here or what is happening in our region can have an impact on what is going on here,” she said.

Fiala earlier thanked the Philippines for the warm reception and cooperation.

“The Philippines is a close partner of the EU and the Czech Republic and I am very happy that the mutual cooperation is stronger than ever,” Fiala said in a statement.

“I hope that my visit here together with Czech businessmen will be a new beginning of a successful cooperation between our countries,” he said.

“I am very grateful to all Filipinos for their warm welcome and to all our partners for their excellent cooperation in all possible areas, not only during our stay,” he added.