Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala leads the wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Monument in Manila on April 18, 2023.



MANILA — The Prime Minister of Czech Republic on Tuesday paid tribute to Philippine hero Dr. Jose Rizal.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who is in the Philippines for a 3-day official visit, offered a wreath of flowers at the Rizal Monument in Rizal Park in Manila during a solemn ceremony.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and other local officials accompanied the Czech leader, who was with members of his official delegation.

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines made a 21-gun salute after the wreath-laying ceremony.

In his remarks in Malacañang on Monday, Fiala noted the deep connections of the Philippines and the Czech Republic, which he said were forged prior to the formal establishment of the diplomatic relations of the two countries.

“Our countries are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations but our connection is much longer. Jose Rizal and Czech Professor Ferdinand Blumentritt, they’re friends long before that," he said during his joint statement with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

"Our soldiers also defended Manila side-by-side during the Second World War. And I’m proud that the Czech people have the Philippines win their freedom."

Fiala, who is the first European leader to visit Marcos Jr. in the Philippines during his term, was set to leave Manila on Tuesday morning.

The Philippines is Fiala’s first stop in his 10-day Asian tour.

