President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala review the troops during the welcome ceremony at the Kalayaan Grounds in Malacañan Palace on Monday. Alfred Frias, PNA

MANILA — Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Monday said his country is looking to “expand migration for work” for Filipino citizens as Czech companies are “very satisfied with Philippine citizens.”

Fiala made the remark during his joint press statement with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacañang.

“Czech companies are very satisfied with Philippine citizens. We are discussing the possibilities to expand migration for work,” Fiala said.

“We also highly appreciate the Philippine system of the recruiting of workers for work in other countries,” he said.

The Czech head of state did not give further details on the plan, but said that his 3-day official visit to the Philippines and his meeting with Marcos Jr. would “be a new impulse for stronger collaboration” between Manila and Prague.

“In the end, I would like to thank to all Filipinos for a warm welcome and to all our partners for great cooperation in every possible fields, every areas,” Fiala said.

“We will be very happy to cooperate this Philippine government and companies much more,” he said.

Marcos Jr. described their meeting as an “important milestone in the 50 years of diplomatic ties between the Czech Republic and the Philippines.”

“We both emphasize our country shared commitment to democracy, to human rights, and the rule of law,” Marcos Jr. said.

“I look forward to the continued strengthening of the bilateral relationship between the Philippines and the Czech Republic in the years to come,” he said.

Czech Republic is the Philippines’ 8th largest trading partner among European Union member countries, with bilateral trade amounting to $450 million in 2019, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Philippine imports to the Czech Republic is pegged at $340.44 million, while imports from the European nation is at $114.31 million, data showed.

Czech Republic is known for manufacturing equipment and vehicles such as aircraft, cargo vessels, yachts, as well as various power facilities around the world.

In 2018 alone, the European country exported $117.70-billion worth of machinery and transportation vehicles to different countries, according to data from Czech Republic’s Embassy in Manila.

Fiala is expected to depart Manila on April 18, and will proceed to Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

The Czech Prime Minister will also visit Singapore, Vietnam, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan later this month.

RELATED VIDEO: