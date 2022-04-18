Isko explains photo with Marcos, blames Leni camp for resurfacing pic

SURIGAO CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Monday accused Vice President Leni Robredo's camp for "playing dirty" after a picture of him dining with former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. resurfaced on social media hours after he urged the second-highest official of the country to quit her presidential bid.

The picture was taken in February 2021 during the reopening of the Emerald Restaurant in Manila, Domagoso told reporters, denying insinuations that he has teamed up with the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

In explaining the photo, Domagoso said the business owner invited him and Marcos Jr. to the "surprise" event.

"Ang nangyari doon, nag-cut ako ng ribbon. Ako mayor, salamat may negosyo, may trabaho tapos nagkasal ako," he said.

"Kinasal ko yung may-ari. It was supposed to be a surprise sa kaniyang long-term partner," he said.

The Manila Mayor slammed Robredo's camp for putting malice in the photo, adding that the Liberal Party has been spewing "a lot of fake" propaganda.

"Galing na naman sa dilaw. Straightforward, dilaw talaga," Domagoso told reporters, but did not elaborate his claim.

"Marumi talaga maglaro ang dilaw," he said, referring to the Liberal Party, which is known for using yellow as its campaign color. Robredo, who ran as Vice President in 2016 with the Liberal Party, is now pursuing presidency as an independent candidate.

(It came from the yellow camp. Straightforward, it's really from the yellow.)

During a joint press conference on Easter Sunday, Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Domagoso said Robredo "cannot be trusted" after she "fooled" several presidential aspirants into thinking that she is not interested in vying for the Philippines' highest elected post.

"She said to my face, 1,000 times that she will not run for president," Domagoso said in a press conference at the Manila Peninsula Hotel, attended also by Lacson and another presidential candidate, former Sec. Norberto Gonzales.

"We were made to believe to unite, but we were fooled, literally in our face. That kind of person cannot be trusted," he said.

Gonzales had also accused Robredo's camp of offering to drop his presidential bid in exchange of reimbursing his campaign expenses.

Domagoso said the Vice President's camp has also been poaching his supporters.

"Hinuhubaran [nila] 'yung kalaban. Supposed to be so-called kayo yung disente," the Manila Mayor said.

"Kung wala kaming bisa, bakit mo pa kinakahoy yung mga tao namin? Bakit mo pa binibili yung mga tao namin?" he said.

Former members of Domagoso's Ikaw Muna Pilipinas (IM Pilipinas), earlier denied allegations that Robredo' camp paid them to withdraw their support for the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer.

"Mayor Isko, it pains us sincerely that you allude to us being paid," the group, led by former Transportation Undersecretary Tim Orbos, said in a statement.

"For someone who has not thanked us despite the voluntary help we have given to you, now we understand and regret whatever admiration we had for you," they said.

In a separate statement, Robredo said she remains focused on her campaign and asked supporters to stop making any hurtful remarks.