Tycoon Lucio Tan stable, recovering after hospitalized for COVID-19

MANILA - Business tycoon Lucio Tan is now stable and is recovering after being admitted to a hospital for COVID-19, his daughter said late Saturday.

In a post on Instagram, Tan’s daughter Vivienne said her father “is in stable condition, responding well, and recovering.”

She also requested for privacy while her father is recuperating, and asked the public to “pray for his speedy recovery.”

Tan is the chairman of LT Group, which controls Philip Morris-Fortune Tobacco, Asia Brewery, Tanduay Distillers and Eton Properties.

He is the third richest person in the Philippines and 925th worldwide with an estimated net worth of $3.3 billion, or at least P160 billion, Forbes said.

