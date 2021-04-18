PH logs 10,098 new COVID-19 cases, more than 72,000 new recoveries

Add'l recoveries highest reported in a day

Residents queue to claim their cash assistance at the multipurpose hall of Barangay Martirez in Pateros on April 13, 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect livelihood and the country's economy in general. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Sunday reported 10,098 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the country's cumulative total to 936,133.

The Department of Health also announced 72,607 additional recoveries, the highest reported in a day, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team, bringing the total number of people who have recuperated from the infectious disease to 779,084.

Active cases stood at 141,089, or 15.1 percent of the cumulative total, of which, 96.7 percent have mild symptoms, 1.7 percent are asymptomatic, 0.5 percent are in critical condition, 0.7 percent are severely ill, and 0.43 percent have moderate symptoms.

Edson Guido, head of the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team, noted that the Philippines currently has the most active cases in Southeast Asia.

The DOH also recorded 150 new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the death toll to 15,960.

Seven testing laboratories failed to submit their data on time.

The health department earlier reported more cases of COVID-19 variant first detected in the Philippines, UK and South Africa as the country continued to battle a surge in infections in the Greater Manila area.

The agency, in a statement, said there were an additional 25 cases of the P.3 variant, which was first reported in the Philippines; 351 more cases of the B.1.351 or South African variant; and 266 more cases of the B.1.1.7 or UK variant.

Of the P.3 variant cases, 21 were local cases, 2 were returning Filipino migrant workers, and the remaining have yet to be verified. One patient has an active infection while the rest have recovered, the DOH said.

The P.3 is still not identified as a variant of concern due to "insufficient current data," it added.

As of April 13, the Philippines administered only over 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses after more than a month of rollout.

This is still far from the target of 70 million by the end of the year, which the health department said is needed to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO: