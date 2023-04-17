A soldier inspects a vehicle at a checkpoint in Cagayan de Oro City on June 2, 2021. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The National Security Council (NSC) on Monday said it welcomes the Philippines' slightly improved performance in the 2023 Global Terrorism Index (GTI).

The Philippines is in the 18th spot out of 163 countries as having the worst impact of terrorism. It is a rank lower from the previous report, although it still places the country in the category where there is "high" impact of terrorism.

“Since the GTI’s inception a decade ago, the Philippines languished in the top 10 list of countries battered by terrorism, along with war-torn states like Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia. Such notoriety, according to the same reports, was due to the atrocities mostly committed by the communist terrorist group New People’s Army and armed groups affiliated with known international terrorist organizations,” NSC assistant director general Jonathan Malaya said in an online press briefing.

“To be specific, an in-depth study of the trend in GTI data would show that from 2011 to 2020, the country hovered around the 10th spot in the index until it showed great improvements in its GTI for the years 2021 at 16th place and 2022 at 17th place,” he added.

The GTI, produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace, is a report that “provides a comprehensive summary of the key global trends and patterns in terrorism over the last decade.”

“’Yung GTI, sinusukat natin sa apat na indicators: ‘yung number of terrorism incidents, number of fatalities, number of those injured and number of hostages. Napababa natin iyan. Ibig sabihin, gumanda ang ating ranking, not necessarily naging number 1 tayo. Mas mataas ang numero, mas maganda," Director Florentino Manalastas Jr. of the Anti-Terrorism Council Program Management Center explained during the online briefing.

"Eventually, ang gusto nating mangyari ay mawala tayo sa listahan ng terrorism-affected countries,” he added.

Based on the 2023 report, the Philippines recorded its lowest level of terrorism with 20 incidents and 18 fatalities, a drop of 68 percent and 65 percent, respectively, compared to the year prior. It also recorded 38 injuries and zero hostages.

Afghanistan occupied the top spot, followed by Burkina Faso, Somalia, Mali, Syria, Pakistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Myanmar and Niger.

Malaya and Manalastas attributed the improvement in the Philippine situation to the government’s resolve to address the root causes of insurgency through the implementation of landmark measures such as the Bangsamoro Organic Law, the creation of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, the campaign in preventing and countering violent extremism, and the passage of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

“This could only mean one thing: The Philippine government is on the right track and by that we shall continue all counter-insurgency efforts we started years back, focusing mainly on our local peace initiatives and good governance espoused by the NTF-ELCAC under the guidance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” Malaya said.

In the Asia-Region, the Philippines is the second most affected country by terrorism, next to Myanmar. They were followed by Indonesia, Thailand and New Zealand.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: