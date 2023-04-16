The eTravel system officially launches at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on December 5, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - The Bureau of Immigration on Sunday said the first day of the rollout of the new e-travel system was successful.

In a statement, BI said over 32,000 arriving foreigners and Filipinos registered for the system, while more than 14,000 departing Filipinos logged on the site.

The new system was rolled out on Saturday, April 15. It is a single data collection platform for both arriving and departing passengers.

Launched in December, the e-travel system used to only cover arriving passengers, but it has now been expanded to also cover departing passengers.

“So far, the implementation remains very smooth, with no noted glitches or issues,” TWG Head Dennis Javier said.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the system is at par with systems used by other countries.

"Modernization of the bureau is really one of the priorities of the BI," he said, adding: "This is but the first step in many technological improvements in immigration."

The e-travel system is a joint project of BI together with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the Department of Tourism (DOT), the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ), the Bureau of Customs (BOC), the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the National Privacy Commission (NPC).

BI is set to retire the use of paper-based departure cards starting May 1.

RELATED VIDEO