Scenes at the rice section of the Pasig City Mega Market on July 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The National Food Authority will no longer import rice for its buffer stock, DA Undersecretary Mercedita Sombilla confirmed.

In an interview to media, she said they advised the NFA to instead source rice from local farmers.

"Sabi namin, I think you can do that locally. Nag-usap na sila ng rice program how they can secure that 330,000 [tons] from local sources. Wala kaming napag usapan na importation and I think the president knew about that, na hindi pwedeng mag-import ang NFA," Sombilla said.

In a news release last week, the Palace said NFA proposed the importation of 330,000 metric tons of rice for its buffer stock, which is used during calamities.

But this was met with flak, as it goes against the Rice Liberalization Law.

The law states that NFA can only source rice from local farmers.

Several agricultural stakeholders slammed NFA's proposal as "unlawful."

Sombilla assured consumers of enough rice supply by the end of this year.

Although there will be lean months in the third quarter, rice production is expected to pick up in the fourth quarter, coinciding with the harvest season.

Sombilla said total supply by the end of the year, including imports from the private sector, will last for 45 days.

She also downplayed reports of 6-peso per kilo price increases. She said price of rice in world markets have started to decline, after a spike induced by the Ukraine-Russia war.

