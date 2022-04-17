Presidential candidates (from left) Isko Moreno Domagoso, Norberto Gonzales and Panfilo "Ping" Lacson hold a press conference at the Manila Peninsula Hotel in Makati City on April 17, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Presidential bets Sen. Panfilo Lacson and former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales on Sunday warned that “destabilization” may occur in the country if former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. gets elected to the presidency.

In a press conference at the Manila Peninsula on Sunday, Lacson and Gonzales, along with fellow presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, said they are offering themselves as alternatives to what they called “warring colors” of red and yellow.

“Maliwanag ang message namin: we want to offer ourselves. We don’t want Marcos to win because destabilization ang aabutin. Iyan ang aming analysis ni Sec. Gonzales, coming from the security sector. Guguluhin ‘yan,” Lacson told reporters.

“For the sake of the country, and for the sake of the peace and quiet we all aspire for, dapat mamili sila ng iba, not either one of the two. So, we’re not campaigning for Marcos,” the senator added.

Gonzales, for his part, said that a destabilization is possible if Marcos Jr. wins, given the “many issues” that the former senator and his family has.

“I share the sentiment na baka mas maganda, hindi muna isang Marcos ang uupo diyan. Kasi maraming issues na sa tingin ko, makakabigay ng destabilization sa lipunan, not necessarily because Number 2 of today will oppose Number 1 even after the elections,” he said.

The former defense secretary also said that he is “afraid” of the implications of a Marcos victory in the May 9 polls.

He, however, did not specify in detail what those implications were.

Marcos Jr. and Robredo continue to lead in the latest pre-election surveys.

According to the latest March Pulse Asia survey, Marcos remains the frontrunner in the presidential race with 56 percent, 32 points ahead of Robredo’s 24 percent.

Because of the wide margin between Marcos and Robredo, Gonzales said that it is time to change the candidate who can defeat Marcos.

“Baka kailangan nating palitan ‘yong lumalaban sa Number 1,” he said.

Domagoso also echoed the sentiments of his fellow candidates, blasting Robredo’s “pink” campaign as a way of departing from the yellow color associated with the Liberal Party, where she remains seated as chairperson.

“Gusto n’yo bang huwag manalo si Marcos? Withdraw, Leni,” Domagoso said.

Despite calling Robredo to back out from the race, the candidates clarified that their press conference wasn’t “anti-Leni.”

“Nagmumukha tayong anti-Leni dito eh… But the reason is not because we’re anti-Leni. The reason is we have been asked to withdraw by the Vice President. Kung si [Marcos Jr.] ang magsasabi sa amin na mag-withdraw, we would be on the same sentiment as today. Kaya lang kami nagre-react, pare-pareho kami ng experience eh. Kung hindi nangyari ‘yan, walang ganito,” Gonzales said.

“Ang message ko lang is, kung ayaw n’yo kay Marcos, mamili kayo sa amin. Kung ayaw n’yo kay Robredo, mamili kayo sa amin. Huwag kayong mag-confine sa kanilang dalawa,” Lacson added.

