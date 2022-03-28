Former President Ferdinand Marcos (center) poses with members of his family on January 15, 1986, namely: his wife Imelda; eldest daughter Imee and her husband at the time, Tomas Manotoc (right); youngest daughter Irene and her husband Greggy Araneta (left); son Bongbong (behind Marcos); and Marcos' grandchildren Luis (on his lap), Alfonso (Irene's lap) and Borgy (left), carried by Ferdinand and Imelda's adopted daughter, Aimee. Malacañang handout/AFP

MANILA — A former commissioner of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) said Monday that the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) should file a criminal case against the Marcos family if they don’t address their estate tax liability worth P203 billion.

“Ang dapat mangyari diyan, ang mga Marcos mismo walang ginawa, ayaw magbayad, pwedeng kasuhan ng kriminal na yan ng BIR,” former PCGG commissioner Ruben Carranza said in a TeleRadyo interview on Monday.

(The Marcoses didn’t do anything or pay their liabilities. BIR should file a criminal case against them.)

Carranza also belied claims made by the camp of presidential candidate former Sen. Bongbong Marcos, particularly his spokesperson Atty. Vic Rodriguez, that the estate tax issue is still pending in court and that the case is “all about politics.”

He cited Supreme Court decisions made in 1997 and 2003 as the basis of the estate tax issue against Marcos, both of which are considered final and executory.

In 2003, Carranza said, the high court ruled that assets owned by the Marcoses that are more than their total legal income of $304,000, was considered “ill-gotten wealth.”

At the time, the PCGG had already recovered $680 million.

The Supreme Court had also ruled in 1997 that the Marcoses had an excise tax assessment of P23 billion.

“Supreme Court decisions are part of the law of the land, which the executive has to enforce and respect. Ayaw respetuhin ni Marcos Jr. ang batas, ayaw respetuhin ni Marcos Jr. ang Supreme Court decision, anong klaseng kandidato yan?” he added.

(Supreme Court decisions are part of the law of the land, which the executive branch has to enforce and respect. Marcos Jr. doesn’t respect the law and the Supreme Court decisions. What kind of candidate is he?)

He also urged the BIR to file the criminal case, as Marcos Jr. may do away with his tax liabilities if he is elected president in the May 2022 elections.

“May urgency ang pag-file ng criminal case dahil kapag naging presidente si Marcos Jr., mas mayroon siyang kapangyarihan na mas patagalin pa yung kaso, at gamitin yung poder ng pagiging presidente para huwag nang bayaran yung utang niya sa Pilipinas,” Carranza said.

(There’s an urgency to file a criminal case because if Marcos Jr. is elected president, he has more power to delay the case, and he can use the power of the presidency to avoid paying his debts to the Philippines.)

He also slammed the pro-Marcos “propaganda” floating online.

“Malaki ang nagagawa ng mga nakaw na yaman. Maraming nababayaran sa nakaw na yaman. At mas mura na ngayon magkalat ng kasinungalingan dahil mayroon nang social media,” Carranza said.

(Stolen wealth can do a lot and pay for a lot. And it is now a lot cheaper to spread lies because of social media.)

“Ang mga Marcos, they are not above the law. Now is the time to show that,” he added.

Carranza was commissioner of the PCGG from 2001 to 2004, during the presidency of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

He had also earlier accused Marcos Jr. of hiding the wealth his family unlawfully acquired during the presidency of the former senator’s father, the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

