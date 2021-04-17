Catanduanes, Samar, 2 other areas remain under signal no. 2 as Bising intensifies

The track of Tropical Storm Bising as of the 11 p.m bulletin. Courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA (UPDATE) - Tropical Storm Bising (International name Surigae) has intensified as it moves northwest over the Philippine Sea east of Samar, PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. update on Saturday.

Catanduanes, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar were still under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 as Bising slightly accelerated in speed. Under signal No. 2, prevailing winds packing speeds between 61 to 120 kilometers per hour are expected in the next 24 hours.

Tropical Storm Signal No. 1 are hoisted over the following areas:

LUZON:

The eastern portion of Camarines Norte (San Lorenzo Ruiz, San Vicente, Vinzons, Talisay, Daet, Mercedes, Basud)

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

VISAYAS:

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Northern portion of Cebu (Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

MINDANAO:

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Surigao del Sur

As of 10 p.m., PAGASA said Bising’s eye was located at 395 kilometers east of Borongan City in Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 265 km/h. It is moving northwestward at 20 km/h.

Bising is expected to move northwestward and slow down on Sunday. By Sunday afternoon or evening, the typhoon is forecast to move generally northward while slowing down.

The typhoon is expected to be closest to Bicol and Samar on Sunday morning and Monday morning.

until it veers northeastward over the Philippine Sea east of Northern and Central Luzon by Wednesday evening.

Bising is expected to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region on Sunday.

Landslides and flooding are expected in areas flagged as hazard areas, according to PAGASA.

PAGASA said the public should expect tropical cyclone winds of at least the strength of a strong breeze to near gale in strength for up to 440km from the center of the typhoon.

Destructive typhoon-force winds meanwhile extend outward up to 110 km from the center of the typhoon.

Rough seas are expected over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas.

“Sea travel is risky for all types of seacrafts over these waters, especially those under TCWS,” PAGASA said.

