Cabinet official contracted COVID-19 twice, says brother

Presidential Legislative Liason Office Secretary Adelino Sitoy, who passed away Thursday, twice tested positive for COVID-19, his brother confirmed Friday.

Lapu-lapu City Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy, the deceased official's younger brother, said the COVID-19 test result came just after his death, confirming his coronavirus reinfection.

Secretary Sitoy succumbed to cardiac arrest after he underwent an angioplasty procedure four days ago, after he complained of chest pain.

Three weeks before his death, he contracted COVID-19 but was shortly released from hospital after he tested negative in ​a repeat swab test.

Vice Mayor Sitoy said his brother’s remains have been cremated, and his ashes will be brought to his residence in Cordova, Cebu.

The family has yet to decide on the date of his burial. According to his younger brother, there will be a public viewing which will strictly follow minimum health protocols.--Report from Vilma Andales

