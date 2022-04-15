Residents cry in front of a coffin and a body bag as they mourn for their dead relatives, victims of a landslide that slammed Pilar village in Abuyog town, Leyte on April 14, 2022. The landslide was caused by heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Agaton. Bobbie Alota, AFP

Pope Francis has conveyed his solidarity with victims of Tropical Depression Agaton.

In a letter signed and sent by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, to Bishop Pablo David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), Pope Francis offered his prayers for the victims of the recent cyclone that hit the Philippines, specifically parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

"Having been informed of the recent loss of life and destruction caused by Tropical Depression Megi, His Holiness Pope Francis wishes to express his solidarity with all those suffering in the wake of the storm," Parolin wrote.

“As a sign of his spiritual closeness, His Holiness willingly invokes upon all the Filipino people God’s blessings of strength and peace.”

According to the latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDDRMC), the death count due to the onslaught of Agaton has reached to 137.

The storm has displaced more than 323,000 people, as more than 9,000 houses were damaged while 570 others were destroyed.