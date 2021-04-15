Storm Surigae gathers strength, as it nears the Philippines

Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA (UPDATE) - Severe Tropical Storm Surigae picked up strength early Friday ahead of its entry into the Philippine area of responsibility, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The tropical cyclone was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 135 kph, weather specialist Ana Clauren told Teleradyo.

Moving westward at a speed of 10 kph, Surigae was forecast to enter PAR Friday morning, he added. It was last spotted 985 kilometers east of Mindanao.

The severe tropical storm will be locally named Bising, the second tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.

"Based on our latest analysis, Surigae may recurve and is unlikely to make landfall, but we should not be complacent because it may come near southern Luzon and the Visayas," Clauren said in Filipino.

The trough or extension of Surigae will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm over Eastern Visayas and Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

