'Surigae' has low chance of making landfall in PH— PAGASA

MANILA — Severe Tropical Storm "Surigae" has a low chance of hitting land when it enters the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in the coming hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

According to PAGASA's 4 p.m, briefing, the weather disturbance outside PAR intensified on Thursday morning, and was spotted 1,140 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 3 p.m.

It currently packs maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gusts of up to 115 kph.

The storm is forecast to enter the country's territory between Thursday evening and Friday morning, and would be called locally as "Bising."

"Mababa ang tiyansa na ito'y mag-landfall sa anumang bahagi ng ating bansa ngunit sa nakikita natin, kapag lumaki itong si bagyong Bising ay posible nitong maapektuhan ang silangang bahagi ng Southern Luzon at Visayas sa [mga] susunod na araw," PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren explained.

(The storm has a low chance of making landfall in any part of the Philippines, but once its diameter expands, it could affect the southern part of Southern Luzon and Visayas in the coming days.)

She said the weather system is moving north northwestward "slowly." PAGASA's 11 a.m. tracking pegged its movement at 10 kph.

PAGASA, however, warned that Surigae could intensify within the next 36 hours and could become a typhoon once inside PAR.

"At dahil nasa labas pa rin ito ng ating area of responsibility at nasa karagatan pa siya, ibig sabihin ay posible pa siyang lumakas within the next 36 hours," Clauren added.

(Because it is still outside PAR and on the waters, it means that it could still intensify in the next 36 hours.)

Bising will be the 2nd tropical storm to reach the country this year.

