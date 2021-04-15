PAGASA: Severe Tropical Storm Bising enters PH area of responsibility

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA (2nd UPDATE)—A severe tropical storm being monitored the past few days entered the Philippine area of responsibility at 6:20 a.m. Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

The weather disturbance, with international name Surigae or "a kind of eagle" in Korean, has been given the domestic name Bising.

"Based on its latest track, it is not expected to hit land but is forecast to what we call as "close approach" in Eastern Visayas area on Monday or Tuesday," weather specialist Raymond Ordinario told Teleradyo in Filipino.

TROPICAL CYCLONE UPDATE

7:00 AM, 16 April 2021



At 6:20 AM today, Severe Tropical Storm "SURIGAE" entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was assigned the domestic name "BISING". Severe Weather Bulletins will be issued beginning at 11:00 AM today. pic.twitter.com/m4EJ4bcR5S — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) April 15, 2021

Prior to entering the PAR, Bising picked up strength early Friday, PAGASA reported in its 5 a.m. weather bulletin.

The tropical cyclone still packs maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 135 kph. It was last spotted 985 kilometers east of Mindanao.

The trough or extension of Bising will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm over Eastern Visayas and Mindanao, Ordinario said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, he added.

