‘Bising’ is now a typhoon: PAGASA

MANILA - The severe tropical storm that entered the Philippine area of responsibility has intensified into a typhoon but is less likely to make landfall in any part of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.



Bising has intensified into a typhoon at 8 a.m Friday. It is forecast to steadily intensify over the next three days, PAGASA said.

Tropical cyclone wind signal 1 may be hoisted over some areas in Northern and Eastern Samar as early as Friday night.

The center of typhoon Bising was located 960 kilometers east of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte at 10 a.m., based on PAGASA’s first severe weather bulletin issued at 11 a.m.

The typhoon is moving west northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour with maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

PAGASA said Bising is currently not directly causing severe weather over any portion of the country. But winds and heavy rains associated with the typhoon will begin affecting portions of Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region by Sunday.

Bising will bring rough to very rough seas with waters as high as 4.5 meters over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao in the next 24 hours.

“Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea,” the bulletin said.

Bising entered PAR at 6:20 a.m. Friday.

