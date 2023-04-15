An unfinished condominium in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City was razed by a fire on Friday, the Bureau of Fire Protection said, with cost of damage reaching P3.9 billion.

It took more than five hours to put out the fire that reached Task Force Bravo and prompted all fire units to respond.

According to SFO2 Wendell Villanueva, spokesperson of the Cebu City Fire Office, the fire started at the 37th floor of the building around 2 p.m. Friday.

One of the challenges was the height of the building and how fast the fire spread. It immediately reached the bottom floor.

Fire responders moved to protect the adjacent building which was already inhabited, although the residents were already asked to evacuate.

“Had this happened that the building was finished, there is an emergency system in place which can stop the fire from spreading,” said Villanueva.

They declared a fire out at around 11 p.m.

There are no casualties from the incident, which is now under investigation.

The developer of the condominium has yet to release a statement on the incident.

It is supposed to be turned over to its owners in April of next year.

— Report from Annie Perez

FROM THE ARCHIVE