Comelec says will work with DepEd for teachers' pay for election duties

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday assured teachers it will work with the Department of Education (DepEd) to find ways to address the request for higher pay and other benefits for teachers sitting as Board of Election Inspectors (BEIs).

“The Comelec recognizes the invaluable role played by teachers in ensuring the success of elections. Accordingly, the Comelec is willing to work with the DepEd in order to find ways to either accommodate their requests or, in the appropriate instances, to help them achieve the results they seek,” said Comelec spokesman James Jimenez, in a statement sent to reporters.

The DepEd said Education Secretary Leonor Briones wrote to Comelec Chairman Sheriff M. Abas on February 15, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as basis for its request for increased honoraria for teaching and non-teaching personnel who will serve during the 2022 elections.

“We recognize that there is a need for a higher compensation for the teachers because the risk of the COVID-19 is still here. We also made sure that the requested amount or rates prescribed are just and reasonable,” Secretary Briones’ letter stated.

In the letter, DepEd proposed the following:

Compensation of P9,000 for the chairperson of the BEIs, and P8,000 for each member;

Compensation of P7,000 for the DepEd Supervisor Official; and P5,000 for the support staff;

P500 per day COVID-19 hazard pay for the authorized poll workers;

Provision for onsite swab testing and other health services;

P1,000 allowance for food and water;

P2,000 for transportation expenses; and

Funding for the maintenance and repair of schools used as voting centers.

DepEd also asked for honoraria for members of the Comelec-DepEd Monitoring and Coordination teams from the Central and Field Offices under the 2022 DepEd Election Task Force; and proposed an eight hour election duty cap, including preparation and post-election activities.

