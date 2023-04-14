Photo from Sen. Raffy Tulfo's office

MANILA -- Sen. Raffy Tulfo on Thursday made an ocular visit at the Land Transportation Office (LTO) headquarters in Quezon City amid claims of "rampant corruption in the agency."

“Bilyones na ang nawala at patuloy na nawawala sa kaban ng bayan kada taon mula sa LTO collections dahil sa korupsyon at bulok na sistema. Panahon na para tugisin ang mga nagkasala at ituwid ang mga maling patakaran at ilagay sa ayos ang pamamalakad sa LTO,” Tulfo said.

The senator, who hosts a public service program, said he continues to receive complaints from citizens about the "corruption" at LTO.

Tulfo particularly mentioned the P500 fee for vision test of new and for renewal driver’s license applicants, claiming that "billions collected from this are mostly only going to... hao siao outsourced eye exam clinics."

Tulfo said he is eyeing to file bills addressing all these issues once the Senate regular session resumes.

