MANILA — Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula thanked priests for their courage and creativity in ministry during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they gathered at the Manila Cathedral for Chrism Mass on Maundy Thursday.

"My dear brother priests, as your pastor here in the Archdiocese of Manila, I personally thank you for exercising discernment, creativity, and courage in the ministry amid the drastic changes in the world today," he said.

"I particularly appreciate the sacrifices you had to make during the pandemic. You have dared for newness for the sake of faithfulness to the mission," he added.

Catholic religious services shifted online as churches were closed when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

A decline in coronavirus cases has allowed Churches in Metro Manila and many other areas to reopen at full onsite capacity under the lowest pandemic alert level.

In the Catholic faith, Chrism Mass is the yearly blessing of oils used in sacraments throughout the year.

Advincula will again preside over a 5 p.m. Mass commemorating the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his disciples.