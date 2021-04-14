COVID variant undetected by PCR emerges; mandatory isolation for returning Pinoys sought

A limited number of passengers pass through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on December 22, 2020, 3 days before Christmas. The volume of passengers going to the provinces for the holidays drastically dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine government is urged to enforce mandatory quarantine period for returning Filipinos following the discovery of a COVID-19 variant in France which cannot be detected in PCR tests, OCTA Research said Wednesday.

In mid-March, French authorities said they were investigating a new coronavirus variant found in the western Brittany region that was more difficult for tests to detect, though for now it does not appear to be more dangerous or contagious.

Government is also urged to intensify its contact tracing and "scale up" its COVID-19 testing, said OCTA Research fellow Guido David.

"May bagong variant na hindi na-dedetect ng PCR test...Kung ganun ibig sabihin ayusin natin ang international travel protocols natin," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(There's a new variant that cannot be detcted by PCR test...this means we need to put in place international travel protocols.)

"Dapat pag may papasok na returning Filipinos o tourists dapat mandatory na ang quarantine period kasi hindi nadedetect ng PCR."

(Returning Filipinos or tourists must undergo a mandatory quarantine period because this variant cannot be detected by PCR.)

OCTA projects the rise of Metro Manila's virus cases to slow "sometime next week" after the region was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine from strict lockdown.

"Unfortunately yung pagkapuno ng hospitals it will be a problem for a while kasi hindi pa significant ang ibababa ng cases natin sa NCR (National Capital Region)," David said.

(Unfortunately, hospitals at full capacity will be a problem for a while because the decline of cases in NCR is not yet significant.)

"Matagal pa yung 1,000 to 2,000 cases per day natin, if it happens baka bandang June or July. Mas mahirap kasi mapababa ang number of cases."

(It will be long before we reach 1,000 to 2,000 cases per day, it it happens if will be around June or July. It's more difficult to lower the number of cases.)

Accelerating the country's vaccination program will also hasten the decline of COVID-19 cases, according to David.

"Based sa aming simulations, pag nagvaccinate tayo ng 1 million people (sa NCR), mapapabababa ang reproduction number by 0.1," he said.

(Based on our simulations, if we vaccinate 1 million people, the reproduction number will go down by 0.1.)

"Pag nagvaccinate tayo ng 2 million pwede natin ma-flatten or mapababa na talaga ng trend sa NCR."

(If we vaccinate 2 million, we can flatten or decrease the trend in NCR.)

The Philippines on Tuesday logged 8,571 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total number of coronavirus infections to 884,783.

The country, which began its immunization program against coronavirus last month, has administered 1.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday morning.

--With a report from Agence France-Presse