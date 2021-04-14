11-foot crocodile caught in Surigao del Sur - local official

A saltwater crocodile was caught in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur last April 12, 2021, according to a local official. Photo Courtesy of Bislig City DENR

MANILA - An 11-foot saltwater crocodile was captured by a fishermen last Monday night in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur, a local official said Wednesday.

"Actually, there was already a sighting of a crocodile in one of our piers in Bislig City almost two years ago. But this is the first captured crocodile, as far as I know," Romulo Garay, the city government's administrator, told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

The local government said the crocodile was captured by fisherman Roque Abrahon Cordova at around 10 p.m. of April 12 at Purok 6, Sitio San Juan in the city's Barangay Pamanlinan.

A saltwater crocodile was caught in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur last April 12, 2021, according to a local official. Photo Courtesy of Bislig City DENR

The said barangay is about 11 kilometers away from the city hall of Bislig. The city is located in the eastern coast of Mindanao.

Garay said the captured reptile will be transported Wednesday to a crocodile sanctuary in Kapalong, Davao del Norte.

Surigao del Sur is adjacent to Agusan del Sur province where “Lolong,” a giant saltwater crocodile, measuring 6.17 meters or 20.24 feet, was captured in 2011.

Lolong was officially certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the “world’s biggest crocodile in captivity" until his death on Feb. 10, 2013.

Saltwater crocodiles have also been captured or sighted in Palawan province.

The saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus) and Philippine crocodile (Crocodylus mindorensis) are critically endangered crocodile species, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

FROM THE ARCHIVES: