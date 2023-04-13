Allegedly overstaying British national arrested in Palawan

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday said it arrested an overstaying British national in Coron, Palawan.

Paul Stuart Leggot, 61, was arrested in a bar along Governor’s Drive in Dongapan, Coron, Palawan by operatives of the BI intelligence division and fugitive search unit.

Aside from overstaying, the BI said Leggot had allegedly been employed in Coron without a work permit.

Records showed Leggot had been in the Philippines in 2014 despite not securing visas for his business.

Even without the proper immigration documents, he had reportedly been owning a popular resort in Coron, Palawan, the BI said in a statement.

The BI also said the arrested British national would be flown to Manila for booking and inquest proceedings before being transferred to the BI’s detention facility in Bicutan.



Tansingco lauded the investigating team and warned erring foreigners not to abuse the hospitality of the country.

“Foreign nationals may only work or have business in the country if they secure the appropriate visas and other permits,” Tansingco said.

“Aliens who refuse to comply with our laws take away opportunities from Filipinos, and do not submit appropriate taxes to the government,” he added.

