DOH data: COVID-19 cases among health workers reach highest weekly tally in 6 months

Health workers sort patients' files at a triage area in Santa Ana Hospital, where a sign indicating that the hospital's COVID-19 facility is at full capacity is displayed, in Manila on April 9, 2021. Lisa Marie David, Reuters/file

MANILA — New COVID-19 infections among health workers have reached their highest weekly tally in the last 6 months, according to Department of Health data analyzed by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG).

According to the ABS-CBN IRG, from April 4 to April 10, the Philippines logged 399 new COVID-19 cases among health workers.

Of the new cases almost half or 170 are nurses, 53 are doctors, and 22 are medical technologists.

Heath workers' deaths also increased by 4 after not having any recorded fatalities for more than a month. The deaths were recorded on April 6, April 9 and April 11 (2 deaths).

“Except for one nursing assistant, the DOH has yet to disclose the professions of the three other health workers who died,” the ABS-CBN IRG said.

“It sometimes takes DOH months before including health worker deaths in the official count,” it added.

As of April 11, the total number of health workers infected with COVID-19 had reached 16,510. Of those, 86 have died and 628 are currently infected. The rest have recovered.

Majority of the active cases (73.7%) are mild cases, 21.7% are asymptomatic, 1.3% have moderate symptoms, 2.1% have severe symptoms and 1.3% are in critical condition.

The DOH previously said that it was expected for health workers infections to increase as cases surge in the country.

It added that the transmission of the virus is mostly happening in the communities, even for health workers.

There are also a few cases of health workers infected in the hospital due to interaction in the pantry during meal times, the DOH said.