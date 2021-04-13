194,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine set to arrive in May - Galvez

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/Illustration/File Photo

MANILA - Some 194,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by drug maker Moderna are expected to arrive in the Philippines by May, Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr said Tuesday.

The government has placed an order of 13 million doses from the American pharmaceutical company and private sector, led by billionaire Enrique Razon, also bought 7 million doses.

Galvez said there has already been an agreement with the World Bank to facilitate the payment of the government's order.

"It is expected to arrive, 194,000, most likely this coming May," he told ANC's Headstart about Moderna's vaccines.

The private sector has agreed to follow the prioritization in the rollout of Moderna jabs which will be outlined by the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group, he said.

Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo earlier said Moderna is expected to apply for an emergency use authorization this week. The regulator has so far granted this permit only to Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, and Gamaleya Institute.

The Philippines began its vaccination program on March 1, with about 1.14 million doses administered so far, according to ABS-CBN News' monitoring. This reflects 0.19% of the target 70 million Filipinos vaccinated by the end of the year.

