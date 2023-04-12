A mock-up of the proposed Comelec building in Pasay City. Photo courtesy of Comelec



MANILA -- The Commission on Elections (Comelec) hopes to begin construction of its new national headquarters complex this year, its spokesperson said Wednesday.

"Sisimulan po ang bidding po para sa construction itong taong na ito... Ang aming lote na nakatitulo na sa Comelec at nabili ng Comelec around 2013 or 2014 ay diyan po sa may malapit sa MOA, Pasay City Industrial Complex, halos katapat po ng Redemptorist Church," said Director John Rex Laudiangco.

The poll body's spokesperson said they have never had their own headquarters all these years.

"Sa 2025 nga po 85 years na kami, hindi pa po kami nagkaroon ng sarili naming building... Ito ay milestone po ito para sa aming independence at integrity kasi hindi na po kami aasa sa ibang ahensiya ng pamahalaan at sa iba pang private corporations para lang sa aming building," Laudiangco said.

Laudiangco explained that they had just gotten a multi-year contractual authority from the Department of Budget and Management for this project.

Laudiangco said that this complex will house not just the Comelec's main office, but also its regional office for the National Capital Region, other attached offices, as well as warehouses for election paraphernalia.

Laudiangco said this will redound to savings for the poll body.

Aside from this, the poll body is also looking at constructing its own local offices.

Laudiangco explained all these will guarantee that the poll body will be above partisan politics.

