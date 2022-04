MANILA -- Typhoon Malakas has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

PAGASA said the weather disturbance entered the PAR at 10 a.m.

At 10:00 AM today, Typhoon MALAKAS has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was named #BasyangPH. Tropical Cyclone Bulletins will be issued beginning at 11:00 AM today. pic.twitter.com/OOf07gqHlQ — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) April 12, 2022

The agency had earlier said tropical depression Agaton is set to assimilate into Malakas.

At least 20 people have been confirmed dead following the onslaught of Agaton in parts of central and southern Philippines.