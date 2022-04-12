FULL LIST: 2020-2021 Bar exam passers

MANILA (UPDATE)- A total of 8,241 passed the 2020-2021 Bar Examinations, the Supreme Court said Tuesday.

This is equivalent to 72.28 percent of the total 11, 402 law graduates who took the Bar exams last Feb. 4 and 6, after a 2-year postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, said 2020/2021 Bar exams Chair Justice Marvic Leonen.

Of the 8,241 who passed the exams, there are 761 exemplary passers who scored 85-90% in the Bar exams.

Fourteen Bar takers earned recognition for excellent performance, having obtained grades higher than 90 percent, Leonen said. This represents 0.17 percent of all those who passed the Bar examination.

During a Malacañang press briefing, acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar greeted the country's new lawyers.

"Mas dumami ang ating mga abugado. Mas maganda ito para sa ating mga kababayan. Mabuhay po kayo mga bagong passers ng ating Bar examinations. Congratulations," said Andanar.

(We have more lawyers. This is better for our fellow Filipinos. Mabuhay to our new lawyers.)

Below is the full list of successful examinees: