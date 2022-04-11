MANILA - Filipinos will be required to wear face masks until the last day of the current administration as President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated that he will not lift the face mask mandate until his term ends.

"There is no way that masks will not be required. It will be a part of the protocol for a long time until the last day of my office. 'Yan ang order ko at 'yan ang sundin ninyo. Balang araw, well hindi ko na problema 'yan," Duterte said in a taped speech aired late Monday.

(There is no way that masks will not be required. It will be a part of the protocol for a long time until the last day of my office. That's my order and that's what you should follow. Someday that won't be my problem anymore.)

"We are not out of the woods actually. We are still in a bind," he added.

Duterte's term will end on June 30.

Duterte has rejected calls to remove the face mask mandate even under looser quarantine levels, citing the threat of emerging COVID-19 variants.

More areas in the country were placed under Alert Level 1, the lowest of 5 pandemic alert levels levels, from April 9 to 15.

Metro Manila, home to some 13 million people, was placed under Alert Level 1 since March 1.

