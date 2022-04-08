Home  >  News

More areas under Alert Level 1 until mid-April: Palace

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 08 2022 04:27 PM

More people spend time outdoors in Makati City on February 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The COVID-19 task force has approved placing more areas under Alert Level 1, Malacañang said on Friday. 

Acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said the following areas would shift to the lowest of 5 pandemic alert levels levels from April 9 to 15. 

  • Mountain Province 
  • Southern Leyte
  • Misamis Oriental
  • Buguias in Benguet
  • Atimonan and Tiaong in Quezon
  • Santa Magdalena in Sorsogon
  • City of Masbate in Masbate 
  • Batad and Zarraga in Iloilo
  • City of Talisay in Cebu
  • Javier (Bugho) and La Paz in Leyte
  • Maslog in Easter Samar
  • Paranas (Wright) in Samar (Western Samar)
  • Linamon in Lanao del Norte
  • Calamba in Misamis Occidental
  • Padada in Davao del Sur 
  • Sibagat in Agusan del Sur
  • Tubajon and Cagdianao in Dinagat Islands

Areas not mentioned above will remain under their respective alert levels until April 15, Andanar said in a statement.

Metro Manila, home to some 13 million people, was placed under Alert Level 1 since March 1. 

The Philippines posted 278 new cases on Thursday, less than 300 fresh infections for the fourth straight day, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said. 

The 31,472 active COVID-19 cases is considered the lowest since Jan. 4, he added. 

