MANILA — The COVID-19 task force has approved placing more areas under Alert Level 1, Malacañang said on Friday.
Acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said the following areas would shift to the lowest of 5 pandemic alert levels levels from April 9 to 15.
- Mountain Province
- Southern Leyte
- Misamis Oriental
- Buguias in Benguet
- Atimonan and Tiaong in Quezon
- Santa Magdalena in Sorsogon
- City of Masbate in Masbate
- Batad and Zarraga in Iloilo
- City of Talisay in Cebu
- Javier (Bugho) and La Paz in Leyte
- Maslog in Easter Samar
- Paranas (Wright) in Samar (Western Samar)
- Linamon in Lanao del Norte
- Calamba in Misamis Occidental
- Padada in Davao del Sur
- Sibagat in Agusan del Sur
- Tubajon and Cagdianao in Dinagat Islands
Areas not mentioned above will remain under their respective alert levels until April 15, Andanar said in a statement.
Metro Manila, home to some 13 million people, was placed under Alert Level 1 since March 1.
The Philippines posted 278 new cases on Thursday, less than 300 fresh infections for the fourth straight day, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said.
The 31,472 active COVID-19 cases is considered the lowest since Jan. 4, he added.
WATCH