More people spend time outdoors in Makati City on February 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The COVID-19 task force has approved placing more areas under Alert Level 1, Malacañang said on Friday.

Acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said the following areas would shift to the lowest of 5 pandemic alert levels levels from April 9 to 15.

Mountain Province

Southern Leyte

Misamis Oriental

Buguias in Benguet

Atimonan and Tiaong in Quezon

Santa Magdalena in Sorsogon

City of Masbate in Masbate

Batad and Zarraga in Iloilo

City of Talisay in Cebu

Javier (Bugho) and La Paz in Leyte

Maslog in Easter Samar

Paranas (Wright) in Samar (Western Samar)

Linamon in Lanao del Norte

Calamba in Misamis Occidental

Padada in Davao del Sur

Sibagat in Agusan del Sur

Tubajon and Cagdianao in Dinagat Islands

Areas not mentioned above will remain under their respective alert levels until April 15, Andanar said in a statement.

Metro Manila, home to some 13 million people, was placed under Alert Level 1 since March 1.

The Philippines posted 278 new cases on Thursday, less than 300 fresh infections for the fourth straight day, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said.

The 31,472 active COVID-19 cases is considered the lowest since Jan. 4, he added.

WATCH