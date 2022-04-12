Philippine Coast Guard personnel distribute food to stranded passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers at the Matnog Port in Sorsogon, April 11, 2022. PCG Facebook page



MANILA — Some 7,000 people were stranded in ports in 5 regions on Tuesday after tropical depression Agaton forced the cancellation of boat trips, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

In an advisory released Tuesday morning, the PCG said it monitored at least 7,811 stranded passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers in Bicol, Northeastern Mindanao, and Western, Central, and Eastern Visayas.

Sea conditions in these regions were moderate to very rough, the PCG said.

Aside from the stranded individuals, about 2,635 rolling cargo trucks, 398 vessels, and a motorbanca were stranded by the tropical cyclone.

The number of stranded individuals on Tuesday was higher than the 3,000 reported the previous day.

Agaton will meander around the Samar-Leyte area in the next 6 to 12 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said in a 2 p.m. advisory. Storm signal 1 remained raised over several areas.

PAGASA said Agaton is expected to weaken into a low pressure area within before merging with severe tropical storm Basyang, which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) earlier in the day.

