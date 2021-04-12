Navotas mayor gets first Sinovac dose 'with a heavy heart'

Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco receives his first dose of Sinovac on April 12, 2021. Photo from Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco's Twitter

MANILA - Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco on Monday received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Sinovac, days after saying that he has a "heavy heart" in getting China-made jabs.

Tiangco said the reluctance to get the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine was "not medical" but more about his "right or wrong sense of patriotism."

LOOK: Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco has received his first dose of Sinovac. The mayor - who has comorbidities - earlier said that he would get the Chinese-made jab “with a heavy heart” due to China’s incursion in the West Philippine Sea (Photos from Mayor Toby Tiangco’s Twitter) pic.twitter.com/H6vYVfl1mO — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) April 12, 2021

"I have no issue against Sinovac, or any Chinese company for that matter, I have an issue with the Chinese government," the mayor told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

"Kasi diba parang kasabay ng pagdala na bakuna ay yung pag dami naman ng barko sa West Philippine Sea. Parang nakaka-insulto," he said.

(The vaccines arrived almost the same time Chinese ships increased in number in the West Philippine Sea.)

Last month, at least 220 Chinese ships were seen moored near the Julian Felipe Reef, a resource-rich area within the Philippines exclusive economic zone.

Earlier this month, Chinese ships - armed with missiles - also chased away a Filipino fishing boat in the West Philippine Sea.

"The issue was not medical but sabi ko nga di ko alam kung it is a right or wrong sense of patriotism," he said.

Tiangco said he was unable to secure a dose from AstraZeneca as these jabs were reserved for senior citizens in Navotas.

Despite his misgivings, Tiangco said he decided to receive his first Sinovac dose due to his responsibilities as the mayor of Navotas.

"During this time of the pandemic, I have a responsibility to my constituents, to show them that I believe that it is safe," he said.

The local government of Navotas has been conducting "vaccination orientations to various sectors" in the area to improve confidence on COVID-19 vaccines, especially those from China, Tiangco told ABS-CBN News in a separate interview last month.

Sinovac jabs reportedly have a lower efficacy rate compared to COVID-19 vaccines produced by American and European pharmaceutical giants.

The city "conducted webinars with health experts" and "posted on social media testimonies of Navoteño frontliners in other countries who have been vaccinated," Tiangco said.

"[It's] part of the process to improve vaccine confidence," the Navotas mayor said.

As of April 12, Navotas has vaccinated 3,618 medical frontliners, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities.

"Susunod na po rito ang ating mga economic essential workers," Tiangco said.

(We will soon vaccinate economic essential workers.)

"Malaki po ang maitutulong ng pagpapabakuna para matapos na ang pandemya, at mapaangat na natin ang ating buhay at kabuhayan," he said.

(The vaccination program will greatly help us end the pandemic and improve the quality of life and livelihood here.)

In February, Tiangco said Navotas' COVID-19 vaccination program would include those who work and study in the city regardless of their place of residence.

RELATED VIDEO