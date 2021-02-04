Non-residents of Navotas may avail of free COVID-19 vaccine: mayor

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The COVID-19 vaccination program of Navotas will include those who work and study in the city regardless of their place of residence, its mayor said Thursday.

"Libre po ito sa lahat ng residente, lahat ng empleyado ng kompanya sa Navotas, lahat ng estudyante na nagaaral sa paaralan sa Navotas," Mayor Toby Tiangco told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It's free for all residents, all employees of companies in Navotas, all students who study in Navotas schools.)

The city government has ordered 100,000 doses from AstraZeneca which is enough for 50,000 residents, Tiangco earlier said.

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay had also said employees of registered businesses in her jurisdiction may opt to get vaccinated under its COVID-19 immunization program.