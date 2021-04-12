FDA says no reports yet of blood clotting linked to COVID vaccination

A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium, April 6, 2021. Yves Herman, Reuters/file

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Food and Drug Administration has yet to receive reports of blood clotting in those who have received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, the FDA chief said Monday.

The health department earlier suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine on people aged 59 and below.

"So far po ang ating national adverse events following immunization committee sumulat kahapon na wala naman daw na any cases reported ng blood clotting na connected sa bakuna dito sa atin," FDA director general Eric Domingo told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(So far our national adverse events following immunization committee have written to us yesterday and said there were no reported cases of blood clotting connected to our immunization program.)

The agency is awaiting recommendation from the country's vaccine expert panel and the World Health Organization for more updated information, Domingo said.

"Hindi naman natin tinigil sa senior citizen. Sabi lang natin 'yung 59 and below tingnan muna natin ang datos para lang may complete information ang magbabakuna at babakunahan," he said.

(We did not stop its use on senior citizens. We just wanted to look at more data on people aged 59 and below so our vaccinators and vaccinees have complete information.)

There will likely be additional indication on the use of the vaccine, said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Ang mangyayari po dito, magkakaroon lang siguro ng extra indication or extra precaution with the use of AstraZeneca," she told ANC.

(What will happen is there will probably extra indication or precaution with the use of AstraZeneca.)

"Hindi ho natin tinitigil, nung nangyari 'yan sa ibang bansa sinabi ng mga eksperto and even the WHO the benefit still outweighs the risk. So ibig sabihin itutuloy pa rin, kailangan lang ho better guided ang mga gagamit."

(We will not stop its use, when it happened in other countries, experts and even the WHO said the benefit still outweighs the risk. So it means we will continue its use, we just need to be better guided.)

The Philippines, which began last month its vaccination drive, has distributed some 1.9 million doses of AstraZeneca and Sinovac. It aims to inoculate 50 to 70 million Filipinos by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity.

The country on Sunday reported 11,681 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 864,868. Of this figure, 146,519 or 16.9 percent are active infections. It is forecast to reach 1 million virus cases by the end of the month, independent research group OCTA earlier said.