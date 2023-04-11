Passengers stranded at Lucena port due to 'Amang'

Several passengers are currently stranded at the Lucena port in Quezon due to the cancellation of trips in areas affected by tropical depression Amang.

Kevin Lagardo, Media Relation Officer of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) in Lucena, said around 170 passengers bound for the islands of Marinduque, Romblon, and Masbate are currently under their care in PPA facilities.

Of the stranded passengers, 21 are children and 58 are women.

Additionally, 10 rolling cargoes were unable to board RORO vessels after trips were stopped at around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, with no ships arriving from the affected provinces, the PPA reported that the return trips of those heading back to Metro Manila from their respective provinces are also delayed.

The PPA is working to assist the stranded passengers and ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, the management of Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) announced the suspension of several trips due to Amang.

The following trips to parts of Leyte, Cagayan de Oro, Southern Leyte, Eastern Samar, Davao City and Catanduanes are suspended starting April 11:

CUL (Palompon, Leyte) - 3:30 a.m. departure time

SILVERSTAR (Liloan, Southern Leyte) - 7:30 a.m. departure time

PHILTRANCO

Cagayan de Oro - 9:30 am departure time

Maasin, Southern Leyte - 10:30 a.m. departure time

Davao City - 11:00 a.m. departure time

GOLDTRANS (Oras, Eastern Samar) - 11:00 a.m. departure time

ELAVIL (Laoang, Northern Samar) - 12:30 a.m. departure time

DAVAO METRO SHUTTLE (Davao City) - 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. departure time

LEGASPI ST. JUDE (Virac, Catanduanes) - 4:30 p.m. departure time



As of 5 p.m., PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

LUZON

*Catanduanes

*Sorsogon

*Albay

*Camarines Sur

*Camarines Norte

*Quezon including Polillo Islands

*Marinduque

*Masbate including Ticao Island, Burias Island

*Rizal

*Laguna (San Pablo City, Alaminos, Calauan, Bay, Los Baños, Rizal, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Pila, Liliw, Magdalena, Majayjay, Luisiana, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Santa Cruz, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac)

*Aurora

*Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel, San Ildefonso), Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Alfonso Castaneda)

*Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, Santa Rosa, Cabanatuan City, Talavera, San Jose City, Carranglan, Pantabangan, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Bongabon, Laur, Palayan City, Gabaldon)

*Isabela (Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Palanan, Angadanan, Benito Soliven, City of Cauayan)

VISAYAS

*Northern Samar

* Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, Gandara, Santa Margarita, San Jorge) and Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Maslog, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo, Dolores)

- with a report from Ronilo Dagos