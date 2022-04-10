PAGASA handout

MANILA- Tropical storm Agaton on Sunday evening slightly weakened, but was forecast to make its second landfall over the eastern coast of Leyte, PAGASA said on Sunday.

The country's first storm, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph, was last located over the coastal waters of Mayorga, Leyte.

It made its first landfall in Calicoan Island in Guiuan town at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The storm was still moving westward slowly, said the weather bureau in its latest monitoring.

The following areas were under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2, where gale-force winds were prevailing and expected in the next 24 hours:

VISAYAS

The southern portion of Eastern Samar (Balangkayan, Llorente, General Macarthur, Hernani, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Salcedo, Balangiga, Lawaan);

The southern portion of Samar (Daram, Zumarraga, Villareal, Talalora,

Santa Rita, Pinabacdao, Basey, Marabut);

Biliran;

The northern and central portions of Leyte (Calubian, Leyte, Capoocan, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Santa Fe, Palo, Tanauan, Tolosa, Dulag, Mayorga, Macarthur, Abuyog, Javier, Albuera, Kananga, Ormoc City, Villaba, Tabango, San Isidro, Matag-Ob, Jaro, Carigara, Tunga, Alangalang, Pastrana, Dagami, Tabontabon, Julita, Burauen, La Paz)

MINDANAO

The northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon)

TCWS No. 1 was raised over the following areas, where strong winds

were prevailing or expected within the next 36 hours:

LUZON

The southern portion of Masbate (Dimasalang, Palanas,

Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)

VISAYAS

The rest of Eastern Samar

The rest of Samar

Northern Samar

The rest of Leyte

Southern Leyte

The northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bantayan Islands, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Tuburan, Asturias) including Camotes Island

The eastern portion of Bohol (Buenavista, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Candijay, Mabini, Alicia, Ubay, San Miguel, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Trinidad, Bien Unido, Talibon, Jetafe)

MINDANAO

Surigao del Norte

The rest of Dinagat Islands

Agaton was forecast to linger near the northern portion of Leyte, southern portion of Samar, Biliran and its coastal waters from Monday to Tuesday "due to weak steering environment."

"By Tuesday afternoon or evening, gradually accelerating turn east southeastward or eastward is expected as [it] undergoes a binary interaction with the incoming tropical cyclone with international name 'Malakas,'" PAGASA's latest monitoring read.

The onset of Agaton this weekend stranded thousands of travelers in ports as many Catholic Filipinos went to provinces to observe the Holy Week.

Several local government units also announced suspension of work and classes on Monday due to the bad weather.

