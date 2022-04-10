MANILA- Tropical storm Agaton on Sunday evening slightly weakened, but was forecast to make its second landfall over the eastern coast of Leyte, PAGASA said on Sunday.
The country's first storm, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph, was last located over the coastal waters of Mayorga, Leyte.
It made its first landfall in Calicoan Island in Guiuan town at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
The storm was still moving westward slowly, said the weather bureau in its latest monitoring.
The following areas were under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2, where gale-force winds were prevailing and expected in the next 24 hours:
VISAYAS
- The southern portion of Eastern Samar (Balangkayan, Llorente, General Macarthur, Hernani, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Salcedo, Balangiga, Lawaan);
- The southern portion of Samar (Daram, Zumarraga, Villareal, Talalora,
- Santa Rita, Pinabacdao, Basey, Marabut);
- Biliran;
- The northern and central portions of Leyte (Calubian, Leyte, Capoocan, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Santa Fe, Palo, Tanauan, Tolosa, Dulag, Mayorga, Macarthur, Abuyog, Javier, Albuera, Kananga, Ormoc City, Villaba, Tabango, San Isidro, Matag-Ob, Jaro, Carigara, Tunga, Alangalang, Pastrana, Dagami, Tabontabon, Julita, Burauen, La Paz)
MINDANAO
- The northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon)
TCWS No. 1 was raised over the following areas, where strong winds
were prevailing or expected within the next 36 hours:
LUZON
- The southern portion of Masbate (Dimasalang, Palanas,
Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)
VISAYAS
- The rest of Eastern Samar
- The rest of Samar
- Northern Samar
- The rest of Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- The northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bantayan Islands, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Tuburan, Asturias) including Camotes Island
- The eastern portion of Bohol (Buenavista, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Candijay, Mabini, Alicia, Ubay, San Miguel, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Trinidad, Bien Unido, Talibon, Jetafe)
MINDANAO
- Surigao del Norte
- The rest of Dinagat Islands
Agaton was forecast to linger near the northern portion of Leyte, southern portion of Samar, Biliran and its coastal waters from Monday to Tuesday "due to weak steering environment."
"By Tuesday afternoon or evening, gradually accelerating turn east southeastward or eastward is expected as [it] undergoes a binary interaction with the incoming tropical cyclone with international name 'Malakas,'" PAGASA's latest monitoring read.
The onset of Agaton this weekend stranded thousands of travelers in ports as many Catholic Filipinos went to provinces to observe the Holy Week.
Several local government units also announced suspension of work and classes on Monday due to the bad weather.
