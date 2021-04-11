Taal Volcano emits 'very weak' steam-laden plumes

A church still submerged in thick mud is seen at the Taal volcano island on January 12, 2021, a year after its eruption in Batangas province south of Manila, Philipppines. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Taal Volcano's main crater had a "very weak emission" of steam-laden plumes that rose 5 meters in the past 24 hours, Phivolcs said Sunday.

It also recorded 216 volcanic earthquakes, with 177 volcanic tremors lasting up to 32 minutes, state seismologists said in its 8 a.m. Taal Volcano bulletin.

The volcano remains under alert level 2, the second-lowest in a 5-step system, which warns of probable magmatic activity that may or may not lead to an eruption.

Phivolcs advised that entry into the Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s permanent danger zone, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake remained strictly prohibited.

Towns surrounding the lake have been advised to continuously assess and strengthen their preparedness in case of renewed unrest.

The volcano, which sits on an island surrounded by a lake in Batangas province, had a steam-driven eruption on Jan. 12, 2020, triggering an ash fall that reached parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The eruption displaced more than 700,000 people in Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Metro Manila. Damage to infrastructure and agriculture in the provinces of Batangas, Cavite and Laguna was pegged at P3.4 billion, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.