Ramadan to begin Tuesday, April 13, official says

Residents, mostly Muslims, in Barangay 383 and 384 in Manila purchase goods within a given period on April 23, 2020, in preparation before the start of Ramadan, April 24, amid the enchanced community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Islam’s holy month of Ramadan will officially begin Tuesday, April 13, an official of the Bangsamoro region said Sunday night.

Sheikh Abu Huraira Udasan, executive director of the Bangsamoro Grand Mufti and Regional Darul Ifta, made the announcement after a traditional moon sighting.

During Ramadan, Muslims take part in fasting and also abstain from drinking, smoking and having sex from dawn to dusk.

They only break the fast with an early meal known as Suhur, and an evening meal called Iftar.

Since Ramadan is considered the most sacred month of the year for Muslims, they also reflect, pray, and improve their relationships with others during this time.

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.

The length of the holy month for the Muslims varies between 29 and 30 days, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal Moon, which leads to the much-awaited Islamic festival of Eid ul Fitr.

In the Philippines, Muslims make up about 6 percent of the country’s 100 million people, according to official data.

This is the second year that Muslims in the country will be celebrating Ramadan under community quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

