PH logs 11,681 new COVID-19 cases; total nears 865,000 mark

55,204 additional recoveries is highest reported in a day

People wait to be attended to outside the Pasay City General Hospital on April 09, 2021. Most hospitals are full because of the rise in COVID-19 cases affecting the hospitals' capability to service other health concerns. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Sunday reported 11,681 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the country's total to 864,868, as community quarantine level in the capital region and its four surrounding provinces is slightly eased.

Of the cumulative total cases, 146,519 or 16.9 percent are active, the Department of Health said in its latest bulletin.

Some 96.8 percent of the people still battling the disease are experiencing mild symptoms, while 1.7 percent are asymptomatic, 0.6 percent are severely ill, 0.5 percent are critical, and 0.34 percent have moderate symptoms.

The country also logged 55,204 new recoveries, the highest so far in a single day, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido. Total recoveries climbed to 703,404, or 81.3 percent of the total recorded cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 201 to 14,945.

The health agency noted that 86 percent of some 700 dedicated intensive care units (ICU) beds in the capital region are already used up, while 69 percent of some 3,800 isolation beds in the region are likewise occupied.

Sixty percent of some 800 ventilators are currently being used in Metro Manila, the latest bulletin also showed.

Nationwide, 65 percent out of the 1,900 ICUs are already utilized, while 50 percent of the 13,500 isolation beds are likewise filled up.

Ventilators across the country are 44 percent in use.

Out of the 36,988 people who underwent testing for COVID-19 on Saturday noon, some 20.8 percent were found positive for the disease.

The Philippines has so far been able to administer a total of 922,898 COVID-19 vaccine doses, as of April 6.

The government aims to vaccinate 70 million this year to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.

Globally, the novel coronavirus infected 135.3 million people, of which 2.9 million people have died while 76.9 million have recovered, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

RELATED VIDEO: