Catholic devotees attend the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at the Manila Cathedral on Maundy Thursday, April 6, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines was "generally peaceful" with very few crimes reported during the observance of the Holy Week, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

"Naging maayos at mapayapa naman pangkalahatan ang naging paggunita po ng Semana Santa ngayong taon," PNP spokesperson P/Col. Jean Fajardo said in a public briefing.

(This year's Holy Week observance was orderly and generally peaceful.)

Fajardo said that only a handful of crimes were reported during the long holiday: 2 theft incidents, 2 robbery incidents, and one case of physical injury.

"Ito ay mas mababa po kung ikukumpara natin iyan sa nagdaang taon," she said.

(This is much lower compared to previous years.)

Even with the low number of reported crimes, Fajardo said the entire police force would still be under heightened alert until Tuesday, April 11.

More than 78,000 police personnel deployed throughout the country before the Holy Week remained in their assigned areas as of Monday, she added.

"Nandoon pa rin po sila sa major thoroughfares at doon sa mga terminal, sa mga pantalan at airport, dahil inaasahan nga po natin na simula kahapon, ngayon hanggang bukas po ay magsisibalikan naman po mula sa kani-kanilang mga probinsya iyong ating mga kababayan pabalik po ng Metro Manila," Fajardo said.

(Our police personnel are still in our major thoroughfares and in our terminals, seaports, and airports, because we are expecting an influx of passengers and motorists who are returning to Metro Manila from spending their Holy Week break in their provinces.)

Fajardo further reported that 72 people died from drowning over the Holy Week holiday.

Out of 67 drowning incidents recorded nationwide, 72 died, 5 were wounded, 6 others remained missing.

Some 23 of these drowning victims were minors aged 3 to 17 years old, she said.

Meanwhile, Fajardo also belied reports circulating online of alleged holdup incidents in Quezon City, saying these were "fake news."

"Base po sa imbestigasyon ng PNP-NCRPO, lumalabas na hindi po totoo iyong mga nangyaring insidente diyan, at iyong isa po diyan ay nangyari po years ago," she said.

(Based on the investigation by PNP-NCRPO, the reported incidents there are not true. One of the reported crimes happened years ago.)

The PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group is now investigating the said reports to track down their source.