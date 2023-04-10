72 dead in Holy Week drowning incidents: PNP

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Seventy-two people have died in drowning incidents throughout the country since April 1, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

“As of 6 p.m. last night po ay meron pong tala ang PNP na 67 drowning incidents at out of the 67 incidents po ay may naitala po tayo na 72 po na namatay while 5 naman po ang na-injury,” said PNP Spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo.

(As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, the PNP has recorded 67 drowning incidents with 72 deaths, while 5 have been injured.)

Fajardo noted that multiple deaths were recorded in some of the drowning incidents, like in the cases of small boats capsizing.

“Yung mga iba po yung mga sabay-sabay po silang lumusong at nagkahilahan po at sabay-sabay din po silang namatay po,” she noted.

(Some of them went into the water, pulled each other down, and died together.)

The official noted that most of the drowning incidents were recorded in Region 1 (Ilocos Region), Region 3 (Central Luzon), and Region 4A (CALABARZON).

Fajardo said they will work with local authorities to remind Filipinos not to go swimming while drunk, and to tell parents to watch their children while they are in the water.

“Kasi yung ilan po dito sa mga nalunod ay nakainom,” she said.

(Some of those who drowned were drunk.)

“Dapat po talaga ay mga ganitong pagkakataon lalo’t mahaba yung magiging bakasyon ay paalaala natin sa ating mga kababayan na ingatan yung mga maliliit na bata, may mga bata din po kasing nalunod, na huwag basta-basta iwanan kung nagsi-swimming po even sa swimming pool, sa mga dagat.”

“At siguraduhing wag tayong basta pumunta sa malalim na parte po ng dagat para maiwasan po yung mga ganitong aksidente po,” she added.

(At times like these, when people areon vacation, we must remind people to take care of their children whule swimming. Do not leave them unattendeded. And we must not go into the deep parts of the sea to avoid accidents.)

Fajardo also said they plant to work with the Department of Health (DOH) and Philippine Red Cross to provide training on cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to first responders.

“Kailangan na upuan uli ito ng hindi lamang po ng PNP, iba pa pong ahensya...katulad po ng Red Cross, katulad po ng DOH para po doon sa pagte-training naman po ng para doon sa first aid na pupuwede po nating gawin doon po sa mga masasagip po natin, at siyempre doon po sa mga management ng mga edstablisimyento na nagke-cater po sa mga turista para po maiwasan po yung mga ganito na mga aksidente,” she said.

(The PNP needs to sit down with the Red Cross and the DOH so we can do first aid training, and of course we will work with the management of establishments too so they can help their clients.)

--TeleRadyo, 10 April 2022