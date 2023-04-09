Marcos ' Day of Valor message: Speak up against discrimination

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday marked the Day of Valor (Araw ng Kagitingan) by reminding Filipinos to honor the sacrifices of the country's soldiers who fought during World War II by “speaking up against discrimination, extending help to those in need, and working towards a better future.”

In his message, Marcos described the Philippines as “as a nation that stands tall and proud, guided by the principles of justice, truth, and democracy,” saying Filipinos are “defined by our feats rather than our trials.”

“As the legacy of our heroes and heroines came at a great and hefty cost, may we also re-examine our values and honor their lives by speaking up against discrimination, extending help to those in need, and working towards a better future,” he said.

“May we also learn to make wise and sound decisions so that we may address our country's pressing problems with compassion and concern for others,” he said.

Marcos Jr. underscored that while “the Philippines has faced numerous challenges that tested our faith,” the country has continuously proven to “the world the indomitable spirit of every Filipino.”

“We have staunchly proven time and again that we are never the same after each adversity for we always rise to meet every challenge head-on with grit, grace, and determination,” he said.

The President added that while commemorating “the sacrifices of our forebears who fought long and hard to defend our nation's freedom,” Filipinos should “bear in mind that our actions today determine the future of our country, including the succeeding generations.”

“Let us strive towards developing a more humane, fair, and progressive society that allows our cifizenry to relish their liberty and achieve their individual and collective aspirations,” he said.

The Philippines commemorates the Day of Valor every 9th of April in honor of the Filipino soldiers who fought and died in the Japanese occupation during World War II.

Marcos Jr. earlier signed a resolution moving the commemoration of the 2023 Day of Valor to April 10, as the holiday coincided with Easter Sunday this year.

