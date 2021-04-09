Duterte lauds ‘selfless’ COVID-19 frontliners, fallen soldiers

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people from the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on March 8, 2021. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday paid tribute to “selfless” COVID-19 frontliners and fallen soldiers, as the Philippines marked Araw ng Kagitingan.

Duterte said the Day of Valor “is a firm reminder of the unyielding determination of the Filipino to prevail over all forms of adversity.” He said the bravery of Filipino forbears “left an indelible mark in our history and shaped our indomitable spirit to rise after every fall.”

As the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, Duterte acknowledged “the fortitude displayed by our selfless and dedicated frontliners.”

Their “unrelenting commitment in this fight reflects the heroism of the warriors of Bataan that continues to inspire in us a greater sense of patriotism and solidarity during these trying times,” said the President in a statement.

He also honored “our fallen soldiers whose sacrifice became the bedrock of our resolve to uphold our most cherished liberties."

“May this awareness resonate among us as we strive to become worthy heirs to the nation that they fought and bled for,” he added.



The Day of Valor commemorates the Filipino and American soldiers who stood up against Japanese forces during World War II.

On April 9, 1942, some 76,000 Filipino and American troops surrendered to Japan as Bataan province fell to invaders. Thousands of the captives died as they were forced to march about 140 kilometers to Capas, Tarlac from Mariveles, Bataan.

A taped message by Duterte, which was mostly the same as his statement, was played during the 79th Araw ng Kagitingan rites in Bataan. The President has repeatedly skipped the yearly ceremony.

This week, he canceled his public address meant to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. His last public engagement was on March 29. His aides denied rumors that the President was unwell.

Video courtesy of Philippine Information Agency-National Capital Region Facebook page ​