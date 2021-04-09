DFA says 18 more Filipinos sick with COVID-19 abroad

Travellers wearing personal protective equipment as a precaution against COVID-19 arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Parañaque City on March 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday reported 18 more Filipinos who got infected by COVID-19 abroad.

The day's tally raised the total number of coronavirus cases among Pinoys outside the country to 17,082, according to the agency.

Remaining active infections among them stood at 5,892, said the DFA.

Deaths, meanwhile, increased by 2 to 1,068.

The agency also logged 45 more people who recovered from the respiratory disease. Recoveries are now at 10,122.

This is also the first time this month that recoveries from Filipinos abroad reached over 40, data collated by ABS-CBN News showed.

Here in the Philippines, coronavirus cases reached over 840,000, with over 178,000 remaining active infections.

The Department of Health also reported 401 deaths, the highest since the pandemic hit the country over a year ago.

The government imposed a 2-week enhanced community quarantine in the capital region and 4 nearby provinces to stem the virus spread, which has been attributed to COVID-19 variants and the violation of standard health protocols.

Worldwide, the coronavirus has already infected 134 million people, based on the running tally of US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Over 2.9 million have already died because of the respiratory disease, while more than 76 million have recovered, the same tally showed.