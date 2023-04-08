AFP Western Command chief VAdm. Alberto Carlos conducts an aerial inspection of the Malampaya on April 7, 2023. Photos courtesy of the Western Command Armed Forces of the Philippines/Facebook



MANILA — The chief of the Western Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday inspected the Malampaya gas field in Palawan.

The Wescom said VAdm. Alberto Carlos's aerial inspection is part of their duty to ensure a "steady" supply of electricity during the Holy Week and the entire dry season when demand for power is high.

Following the inspection of Malampaya, Carlos spoke with the team stationed at the Matinloc platform, 42 kilometers off mainland El Nido, "to assess the condition of the station and its power and water supply", the Wescom said in a Facebook post.

Carlos discussed the "challenges of securing the energy projects in the western frontier" with the leadership of Joint Task Force Malampaya, which is led by Capt. Brendo Casaclang.

"It is important for us to ensure the uninterrupted oil supply chain from Malampaya," Carlos was quoted as saying.

"Any interruption to this line may mean a minimum of a 10-hour blackout," he said.

Malampaya supplies natural gas to five power plants in Luzon, with a combined capacity of 3,200 megawatts.

Its service contract is set to expire in 2024.